INDIASCI-TECH

2L mobile banking malware installers discovered in 2022: Report

NewsWire
0
4

About 2,00,000 new mobile banking Trojans installers (malware) were discovered in 2022, marking a two-fold increase from the previous year’s figures, a new report revealed on Friday.

A Trojan, or Trojan horse, is a type of malware that conceals its true content to trick a user into thinking it’s a harmless file.

According to the 2022 Mobile Threats report prepared by the cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, this alarming surge in the number of mobile banking Trojans is also the highest ever reported in the last six years.

“Despite the decline in overall malware installers, the continued growth of mobile banking Trojans is a clear indication that cybercriminals are focusing on financial gain,” said Tatyana Shishkova, security expert at Kaspersky.

“As our lives increasingly revolve around mobile devices, it’s more important than ever for the users to remain vigilant against mobile threats and take the necessary steps to protect themselves,” she added.

Moreover, the report said that mobile threats are becoming increasingly prevalent with the evolution of mobile services and technologies.

One of the most prevalent and concerning mobile threats is mobile banking Trojans, which are used to hunt for data related to online banking and e-payment systems.

The report also mentioned that cybercriminals often spread Trojan banker malware through both official and unofficial app stores.

Google Play still contains downloaders for banking Trojan families, such as Sharkbot, Anatsa/Teaban, Octo/Coper, and Xenomorph, all disguised as utilities, according to the report.

20230303-213804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Only one gang involved in TN ATM robbery, will catch culprits...

    Curl up under a blanket, and settle into these Netflix shows

    Eight destinations seek approval from Goa airport for charter flights slot

    BJP-JJP combine sweeps Haryana municipal polls