A second firefighter was killed in Canada as the country continues to battle its worst wildfire season on record, officials said.

On Sunday, the officials said the victim, whose identity has not been made public, died from injuries sustained while fighting a blaze near Fort Liard in the Northwest Territories on Saturday, the BBC reported.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “I’m incredibly saddened by the news from the Northwest Territories, that another firefighter has lost their life battling wildfires.

“To their family, their friends, and those they were heroically serving alongside: Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts. We’re here for you.”

The latest fatality was reported three days after 19-year-old firefighter Devyn Gale died after being struck by a falling tree while working in a remote area near the town of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

According to authorities, Gale was found caught under a tree after becoming separated from the rest of her team while clearing an area of brush.

She was airlifted to hospital but died on July 20.

About 900 wildfires are currently raging across Canada, out of which some 580 remain out of control, the BBC reported.

According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, the wildfire have burned more than 10 hectares of land so far this season.

The figure is higher than for any previous year on record and more than three times the average for the previous 10 years.

British Colombia has been one of the worst-affected areas, with 365 active fires currently burning across the province.

The wildfires have also sparked pollution alerts across North America as smoke is blown south along the continent’s eastern coast.

2023071740363