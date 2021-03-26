K.L. Rahul’s fifth ODI century (108 off 114 balls) and Rishabh Pant’s quickfire 77 off 40 balls powered India to 336/6 wickets in 50 overs, and get in a strong position to seal the One-day International series on Friday itself, in the second match against England.

India had won the first match by 66 runs on Tuesday. England had then failed to chase 317.

England began well, removing both opening batsmen early, leaving India at 37/2 wickets in 8.4 overs.

However, a 121-run partnership for the third wicket between skipper Virat Kohli (66 off 79 balls) and Rahul, resurrected the Indian innings.

After Kohli’s dismissal — the India captain got his fourth fifty in a row — Pant and Rahul added 113 runs for the fourth wicket in less than 13 overs. Pant hammered seven sixes and three fours, scoring at a strike rate of 192.5.

Towards the end, Hardik Pandya chipped in with 35 off 16 balls (4x6s, 1×4) to take India to their eventual score.

India had brought in Pant for the injured Shreyas Iyer while England replaced injured Eoin Morgan with Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood with left-arm pace bowler Reece Topley.

India 336/6 wkts in 50 overs (KL Rahul 108, R Pant 77, V Kohli 66, R Topley 2/50, T Curran 2/83)

