Ahead of the start of the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens here, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara rang the ‘famous’ ceremonial bell. Sangakkara is part of the English language commentary team for the ongoing white-ball series between India and Sri Lanka.

“Former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain Kumara Sangakara and CAB President Snehasish Ganguly on the occasion of ceremonial bell ringing before the 2nd India Sri Lanka ODI at Eden Gardens today,” wrote the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in an Instagram post.

CAB is also planning to give a tribute to legendary footballer Pele during the match, apart from a laser show in the pipeline as well. Coming to the match, Sri Lanka included debutant batter Nuwanidu Fernando and fast bowler Lahiru Kumara in the playing eleven in place of the injured duo of Pathum Nissanka and Dilshan Madushanka.

Nuwanidu, the right-handed batter, is the brother of fellow Sri Lanka player, left-arm fast bowler Vishwa Fernando. India, on the other hand, brought in left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav comes in for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing eleven as the latter didn’t pull up well in the morning after making a dive while fielding in the ODI series opener at Guwahati.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 and will look to wrap up the series in Kolkata ahead of the final match of the tour at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

In the ODI series opener at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, talismanic India batter Virat Kohli scored his 73rd international hundred, and his 45th ton in the format.

Kohli survived two dropped catches on 52 and 81, while on his way to smashing 113 off 87 balls and propelling India to a mammoth 373/7, with captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scoring half-centuries in a 143-run opening partnership.

In reply, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka top-scored with an unbeaten 108 after opening batter Nissanka hit 72. But the knocks couldn’t stop Sri Lanka from facing a 67-run defeat in Guwahati.

