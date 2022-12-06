Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday said that it’s not for the first time that they have lost the first game of the series and the team knows how to bounce back, adding that the side is confident of making a strong comeback against Bangladesh in the must-win second One-Day International here.

During the first ODI on Sunday, Bangladesh were 136/9 in 39.3 overs in their chase of 187 but lower-order batters Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman stitched an unbroken 51-run stand for the last wicket and guided their team to the victory.

“Of course, we’re very, very confident about tomorrow’s game. This is not the first time we have lost the first game in a series. This is quite normal, we know how to bounce back from these situations,” Dhawan said in the pre-match press conference.

“Yes, of course, Bangladesh are playing good cricket as well. But, if you see the last match, it was quite interesting. It was a low total and in the end, they pulled the game from us, which doesn’t happen very often. Credit to them for playing well.

“In the team meeting, we analysed where we need to improve. Surely, we will create more impact in the coming games. We are very positive and in a good space, we are looking forward to it,” he added.

The 37-year-old batter got out while playing a reverse sweep in the first ODI. But sweep has been a productive shot over the years for the left-hander. On Tuesday, he had a special session with India head coach Rahul Dravid, where the opener was working on his sweep shots.

“I always enjoy playing sweep and reverse sweep, so it’s good to practice more. These shots will come in handy in these conditions. We have to pick our shots according to the conditions and even in the World Cup in India where spinners will make more impact, those sweep shots will be helpful. I always enjoy playing them. It’s good to practice more in these conditions,” Dhawan.

The veteran batter also praised all-rounder Washington Sundar, calling him an impactful player.

“He has been performing really well since the time he came back. Even in New Zealand he had an amazing knock and bowled really well. He’s a very good all-rounder, quite an impactful off-spinner and lower-order batter,” the opener said.

“I’m sure the more matches he plays, he’s going to get more experienced. He already has a very stable mindset. I’m sure he’ll do great in the cricket world and for us,” he added.

Talking about India’s rivalry with Bangladesh, Dhawan said: “The rivalry is always there with any team but with Bangladesh, they are quite emotional people.

“They really enjoy themselves and play with great intensity. It’s good fun, makes us more intense as well and keeps us on our toes. It brings the best out of us,” he added.

