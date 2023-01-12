SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

2nd ODI: Plan was to bowl stump to stump to keep pressure on Sri Lanka team, says Siraj

NewsWire
0
0

India’s right-arm fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj revealed that he decided to bowl at the stumps in the ongoing second ODI against Sri Lanka as the swing stopped soon and balls coming out didn’t have much pace.

In the first ten overs, Siraj was wayward as he struggled to get a consistent line and length. But soon got the breakthrough for India to castle Avishka Fernando through the gate. He would come back later to get Dunith Wellalage and Lahiru Kumara out in the first four balls of the 40th over to end Sri Lanka’s innings at 215 and finish with 3/30 in 5.4 overs.

“Initially, the ball wasn’t coming out quick enough, and there wasn’t enough swing. So the plan was to bowl stump to stump to keep the pressure on the Sri Lankan team from one end, hoping to get wickets and help the other bowlers,” said Siraj in mid-innings chat with broadcasters.

Siraj added that he had to use his wobble seam deliveries more as wicketkeeper KL Rahul told that ball wasn’t having any swing. “KL (Rahul) bhai told me it stopped swinging after first over, so I switched over to hard lengths. I have a wobble-seam delivery, so I will focus a lot on it as it got me wickets and success too. The plan was to hit that consistently.”

Siraj credited left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav for spinning a web and bamboozling the Sri Lankan batters in the middle overs to take 3/51 in ten overs. “It is a good batting wicket, but Kuldeep bowled very well to cause a middle-order collapse. Then we bowled well in all departments, the fast bowlers as well as the spinners.”

Siraj signed off by advising the Indian batters to watch and play the ball if they are to chase down 216 and take a unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. “The outfield is very quick so the message to the batters is just watch and play the ball.”

20230112-172403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India outplayed us in big moments: England captain Morgan

    I think it is unfair & wouldn’t consider it: Stuart Broad...

    Ravi Shastri praises T Natarajan, says India missed pacer in the...

    Brooks replaces Bonner as concussion substitute for West Indies in ongoing...