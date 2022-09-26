Delhi University commenced the second phase of Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS) for seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes from Monday. At the same time, the portal for the admission process on the basis of CUET (UG) examination began in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) from Tuesday.

The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is an online platform that will facilitate the filling up of the application form for admission into the undergraduate programmes.

Candidates who have successfully completed the first stage application process in Delhi University based on CUET (UG) exam can now proceed to choose the courses and colleges of their choice. The candidates who have not yet completed the first stage of registration can still apply and proceed to the second stage thereafter.

The DU Registrar said in an official notification that the candidates will be able to view their specialised UG programmes on the CSAS portal. The CUET score of the students will be automatically calculated on the portal and displayed on the dashboard of the candidate.

Along with choosing the colleges and courses of their choice, students can use the top available “Advanced Filter” option to filter their UG programmes. This is the second stage of the admission process in which the candidate has to select and sort the preferences as per his/her choice.

Delhi University will conduct a series of public awareness webinars for the candidates on September 27, 28 and 29. The webinar will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of the varsity. More than 6 lakh students had opted for admission in DU through the CUET UG examination.

With the release of the cut-off list, students desirous of taking admission in DU will also be able to register the marks obtained in the CUET UG examinations on the admission portal of the varsity. In the second phase, students will also be able to choose the colleges of their choice on the admission portal.

According to DU, admission to UG programmes will be completed from September 26 to October 10. DU says that this year all the colleges affiliated to it will comprise three phases of admission through CSAS portal. Due to this the new session of UG courses in DU is likely to start from November.

In the first phase, the registration of students through the CSAS portal has started from September 12. Students will now be able to apply for the course and college of their choice through the CSAS portal in the second phase from September 26. Along with this, DU will also release its first cut-off list on the basis of which students will be able to get admission in various colleges and courses.

