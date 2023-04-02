BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

2nd round of G20 energy transition working group deliberations begin

The Union Ministry of mines is one of the participating ministries in the energy transition working group (ETWG) deliberations under the ongoing G20 presidency of India, whose second round of discussions began Sunday in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The working group’s deliberations would be held till April 4.

Mines secretary Vivek Bharadwaj will be chairing a session on the issue of ‘Energy security and diversified supply chains’ Monday (April 3) along with the chairperson of Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

During this session, a presentation on the topic will also be made by the joint secretary, in the mines ministry.

The meeting will deliberate on the feedback from members on discussions held during the first round of the ETWG on the issue.

The discussions during the second round of ETWG will provide a broad framework regarding conclusions for the Indian Presidency on the issue.

During this second round of the ETWG, Bharadwaj will also be releasing a study report on the topic ‘Addressing vulnerability in the supply chain of critical minerals through international collaboration’.

This study has been commissioned by the mines ministry with a view to have an overall picture for the entire globe on the issue.

