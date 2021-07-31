West Indies fast bowler Jason Holder captured four wickets to restrict Pakistan to 157 for eight wickets in 20 overs in the second T20 International at Providence Stadium here on Saturday. For Pakistan, captain Babar Azam top scored with 51 off 40 balls while Mohammad Rizwan smashed 46 off 36 balls.

Earlier, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl.

Openers Rizwan (2x4s, 2x6s) and Sharjeel Khan (20) put up 46 for the first wicket. Then, Rizwan and Azam added 67 for the second wicket to add strength to the innings.

Then there was a middle order collapse when Dwayne Bravo dismissed veteran Mohammad Hafeez (6) and Fakhar Zaman (15) off successive deliveries to wrest the initiative. In the very next over, Holder dismissed Hasan Ali and Sohaib Maqsood off consecutive balls to take control as the tail failed to contribute.

Holder finished with four wickets for 26 runs in four overs while Bravo bagged two for 24 in four overs.

The first T20 had ended in a ‘no result’ after the rains disrupted the first innings, and the match could not be resumed after that.

Brief scores

Pakistan: 157/8 wickets in 20 overs (Babar Azam 51, Mohammad Rizwan 46, Jason Holder 4/26, Dwayne Bravo 2/24)

–IANS

