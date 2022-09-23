India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia in the T20 International of the three-match series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium, Jamtha here on Friday.

The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minutes, will be an 8-overs-a-side affair and a bowler can bowl a maximum of two overs.

India made two changes to the side that lost to Australia in the first match at Mohali, bringing in pacer Jasprit Bumrah for Umesh Yadav and Rishabh Pant in place of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar.

“I don’t know what to expect from a game like this but it’s nice something is happening,” said Rohit Sharma at the toss, “So many people have come out to watch us. An eight-over game is challenging, you don’t know what to expect. We just had a huddle and I told them (the players) to go express yourselves,” Rohit said.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch said, he too would have bowled first.

Australia too made two changes — with Nathan Ellis, out with an injury, replaced by Daniel Sams while Sean Abbott comes in for Josh Inglis.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

