SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

2nd T20I: Bumrah, Pant come in as India win toss, elect to bowl first

NewsWire
0
0

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia in the T20 International of the three-match series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium, Jamtha here on Friday.

The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minutes, will be an 8-overs-a-side affair and a bowler can bowl a maximum of two overs.

India made two changes to the side that lost to Australia in the first match at Mohali, bringing in pacer Jasprit Bumrah for Umesh Yadav and Rishabh Pant in place of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar.

“I don’t know what to expect from a game like this but it’s nice something is happening,” said Rohit Sharma at the toss, “So many people have come out to watch us. An eight-over game is challenging, you don’t know what to expect. We just had a huddle and I told them (the players) to go express yourselves,” Rohit said.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch said, he too would have bowled first.

Australia too made two changes — with Nathan Ellis, out with an injury, replaced by Daniel Sams while Sean Abbott comes in for Josh Inglis.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

20220923-213203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Zealand were ‘slightly undercooked’ at Lord’s; they’ll come hard in...

    Road Safety World Series: Yuvraj, Irfan, Harbhajan to play for Tendulkar-led...

    DDCA to donate 100 oxygen concentrators to state govt

    1st Test: Jadeja takes five as India enforce follow-on against Sri...