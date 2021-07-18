A fine all-round performance by man of the match Moeen Ali helped England beat Pakistan by 45 runs in the Second T20I here on Sunday,

Ali plundered 38 runs off 16 deliveries to help England reach a challenging 200 in 20 overs. The seasoned spinner then claimed two wickets for 32 runs in three overs as Pakistan were restricted to 155 for nine in their allotted quota.

Mohammad Rizwan scored a 29-ball 37 and with skipper Babar Azam (22) raised 50 for the first wicket in quick time. But Pakistan lost wickets at regular interval and their chase never got going.

For England, skipper Jos Butler top-scored with a breezy 59 (38 balls, 7×4, 2×6) while Liam Livingstone contributed 38 (23 balls) as England made hay after being asked to bat first by Pakistan.

Pakistan won the first game of the three-match series by 31 runs.

Brief scores: England 200 in 20 overs (Jos Butler 59, Moeen Ali 36, Liam Livingstone 38; Mohammad Hasnain 3/61). Pakistan 155/9 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 37, Shadab Khan 36; Saqib Mahmood 3/33, Adil Rashid 2/30, Moeen Ali 2/32).

–IANS

bsk