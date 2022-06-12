SPORTSCRICKET

2nd T20I: ‘Glad the knock came against India’, Klaasen hopes to prolong his career after batting heroics

After leading South Africa to a convincing four-wicket win over India in the second T20I, wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen was pleased with his match-winning knock and hoped that it will help him to prolong his career.

A disciplined bowling performance followed by Klaasen’s brilliant knock (81 off 46) led South Africa to four-wicket win over India in the second T20I and helped them take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday.

“I am glad the knock came against India. I hope it extends my career longer. I haven’t performed well in the last couple of years. I am very happy and confident to be here,” said Klassen at the post-match presentation.

Asked if keeping helped him on getting an idea of the surface, the batter said, “It always gives an indication but doesn’t make it easier.”

Earlier, during the toss, Proteas’ skipper Temba Bavuma said that Quinton de Kock has sustained a hand injury. In De Kock’s place, the visiting team roped in Klaasen and the decision paid rich dividends.

Klaasen came in place of regular wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock, who sustained a hand injury, in this match. He revealed the story behind getting his chance.

“Quinny (Quinton de Kock) came up to me two days back in the team bus and said he injured his wrists. I thought he is a strong character and he will be fine. But yesterday again, he said his hand is not fine. Yesterday morning, we came to training and the coach told me I might play,” he said.

The third T20I of the series is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

20220613-000003

