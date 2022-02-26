SPORTSCRICKET

2nd T20I: India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets, take unassailable 2-0 series lead

By NewsWire
0
0

India produced a clinical all-round performance to beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, at the picturesque HPCA Stadium, here on Saturday.

Put in to bat first, a fighting knock from Pathum Nissanka (75 off 53) and an attacking cameo by Dasun Shanaka (47 not out off 19) propelled Sri Lanka to 183-5 in 20 overs.

Apart from Nissanka and Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilaka also played a vital knock (38 off 29) for the visitors. For India, Jasprit Bumrah with his 1/24 was the best bowler.

In reply, Shreyas Iyer (74 not out off 44) smashed a solid fifty while Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out off 18) and Sanju Samson (39 off 25) also played vital knocks as India chased down the target comfortably in 17.1 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Lahiru Kumara (2/31) was the most successful bowler for Sri Lanka.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 183-5 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 75, Dasun Shanaka 47 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 1/24) lost to India (Shreyas Iyer (74 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 45 not out; Lahiru Kumara (2/31) by 7 wickets

20220226-223803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.