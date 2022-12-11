SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

2nd T20I: India Women win toss, opt to bowl against Australia Women

NewsWire
0
0

India Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia Women in the second T20I of the five-match series at D.Y. Patil Stadium, here on Sunday.

India, who are trailing 1-0 in the five-match series, didn’t make any change for this game.

On the other hand, Heather Graham and Phoebe Litchfield are making their debut for Alyssa Healy-led Australia. Graham and Phoebe replace Grace Harris and the injured Jess Jonassen.

Playing XIs:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

20221211-185403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Langer takes pot-shots at CA interim chief over his ouster as...

    David Warner’s wife’s befitting reply to her husband’s critics

    1st T20I: England win toss, elect to field

    ICC condoles demise of former BCCI secretary Amitabh Chaudhary