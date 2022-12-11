Attacking fifties by Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath powered Australia Women to 187/1 against India Women in the second T20I of the five-match series at D.Y. Patil Stadium, here on Sunday.

Mooney (82 not out) and McGrath (70 not out) stitched a solid unbeaten partnership of 158 runs for the second wicket against the ordinary bowling and fielding effort of India.

Put into bat first, skipper Alyssa Healy (25 off 15) gave Australia a flying start by dealing in boundaries. With fast bowlers not making much of an impact, Harmanpreet introduced spin of Deepti Sharma in the fourth over and it worked as Healy cut and got a leading edge, with Vaidya taking a catch at short third-man.

McGrath then joined Mooney at the crease and the pair continued from where they left in the first T20I. They put on an exhibition of T20I batting with their skill and good cricketing application.

Mooney slammed her half-century in 38 balls while McGrath reached the milestone in 37 balls as they hit the ball to all parts of the ground by toying with the fields and taking very calculated risks. While everyone went for runs, Deepti Sharma (1-31) was the lone wicket-taker for India.

Brief scores: Australia Women 187/1 in 20 overs (Mooney 82 not out, McGrath 70 not out; Deepti 1-31) vs India Woman.

