2nd T20I: Pandya blames poor efforts in powerplay of both innings for India’s 16-run loss to Sri Lanka

India skipper Hardik Pandya blamed poor efforts by his team in both the bowling and batting powerplay for his team’s 16-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Thursday.

After Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl first, the Indians conceded 55 runs without any success in the power-play as Kushal Mendis made merry. They pulled things back in the middle overs before Sri Lanka hammered 77 runs in the last five overs to race to 206/6 in 20 overs with Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka blazing to a sensational 20-ball half century.

In reply, the Indians made a hash of the power-play as they lost four wickets in the first five overs. Though Suryakumar Yadav (51) and Axar Patel (65) raised their hopes, in the end, the hosts fell short by 16 runs.

“In bowling and batting, the powerplay hurt us. We made some basic errors, which we shouldn’t be making at this level. Everyone knows what it is, The learning for us is we should be focussing on what we can control,” Pandya said after the match.

The skipper consoled pacer Arshdeep, who bowled five no-balls and conceded 37 runs in two overs.

“You can have a good day, you can have a bad day, but you shouldn’t be moving away from the basics. For Arshdeep, in this situation, it is very difficult. It is not about blaming him or being too hard on him, but we know no-balls in any format are a crime,” he said.

The third and decisive T20I of the three-match series will be played in Rajkot on Saturday.

