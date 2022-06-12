SPORTSCRICKET

2nd T20I: South Africa beat India by four wickets

South Africa beat India by four wickets in the second T20I to go 2-0 up in the five-match series at the Barabati Stadium, here on Sunday.

A disciplined bowling performance helped South Africa restrict India to 148/6 in 20 overs despite Dinesh Karthik’s late flourish (30 not out off 21 balls).

Apart from Karthik, Shreyas Iyer (40 off 35), Ishan Kishan (34 off 21) were the main scorers as most of the Indian batters failed to deliver against Proteas bowlers and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Anrich Nortje (2/36) was the most successful bowler for South Africa while Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj picked one wicket each.

In reply, Heinrich Klaasen played a brilliant knock (81 off 46) and led South Africa to a convincing win. Besides Klaasen, Temba Bavuma (35 off 30) and David Miller (20 not out off 15) also scored vital runs for the visitors while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/13) was the pick of the bowlers for India.

Brief scores: India 148-6 in 20 Overs (Shreyas Iyer 40, Ishan Kishan 34; Anrich Nortje 2/36) lost to South Africa 149-6 in 18.2 Overs (Heinrich Klaasen 81, Temba Bavuma 35; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/13) by 4 wickets

20220612-224205

