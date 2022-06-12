A disciplined bowling performance helped South Africa restrict India to 148/6 in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Barabati Stadium, here on Sunday.

Put into bat first, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals as all Proteas bowlers bowled hard lengths on a two-paced Cuttack pitch.

Shreyas Iyer (40 off 35), Ishan Kishan (34 off 21) and Dinesh Karthik (30 not out 21) were the main scorers for India.

On the other hand, Anrich Nortje (2/36) was the most successful bowler for South Africa while Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj picked one wicket each.

Brief scores: India 148-6 in 20 Overs (Shreyas Iyer 40, Ishan Kishan 34; Anrich Nortje 2/36) vs South Africa

