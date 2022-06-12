SPORTSCRICKET

2nd T20I: South Africa win toss, opt to bowl against India

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Barabati Stadium, here on Sunday.

South Africa, who won the last game, made two changes in their team as Heinrich Klaasen and Reeza Hendricks came in place of injured Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs.

“We will have a bowl first. We don’t know how the wicket will play. It was easier to bat second in the last game. You can chase anything with smaller boundaries. You need to stay in the fight as batters,” said Bavuma at the toss.

“We have two forced changes; QDK (Quinton de Kock) has a hand injury and Stubbs misses out, Klaasen and Hendricks come in,” he added.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant-led India fielded an unchanged playing XI despite losing the first match of the series.

“We would have bowled first as well. The track is really nice. We would want to have a big score on this. There weren’t many things we did wrong in the last game, just a bit of execution was off and we will do better today. We are playing the same team,” said Pant.

Playing XIs:

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

