2nd T20I: Unchanged India win toss, opt to bowl against Sri Lanka

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series, at the picturesque HPCA Stadium, here on Saturday.

India; who are leading the series 1-0, didn’t make any change in their team for this match.

“We are going to bowl first, just want to have a score in front of us. It’s going to get colder as the game goes on. Same team for us. The changes don’t depend on win or loss. It’s just about what the team wants,” said Rohit Sharma at the toss.

“We also have to look at niggles/injuries. We also have to take care of the guys. So the changes don’t depend on the result. If we feel the need to change we will change,” he added.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka made two changes in their playing XI.

“We would have bowled as well because the pitch was under the covers. The openers and the top-order need to fire. Two changes. Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay are out. Binura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka in,” said Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka at the toss.

Playing XI:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal (w), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

20220226-185403