2nd T20I: With ball swinging and seaming, timing was important for me: Shreyas Iyer

After an emphatic victory over Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I, stylish Indian batter Shreyas Iyer said that it was important for him to depend on his timing and footwork as the ball was swinging and seaming at the picturesque HPCA Stadium, here on Saturday.

Riding on explosive knocks from Shreyas Iyer (74 not out off 44), Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out off 18) and Sanju Samson (39 off 25), India thrashed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

“It was important for me to time the ball because it was swinging and seaming. When I faced the first few balls, I realised it wasn’t turning (on the spinner), so I knew I could use the feet, the ball was travelling well, so I could step out on the lofted shots,” said Iyer at the post-match presentation.

Iyer also highlighted how the back and across movement at the crease is important for him while batting.

“That (back and across) is my go-to movement. I feel when I do that, the body reflexes work well and I can time my movement well,” he said.

Lahiru Kumara (2/31) was the most successful bowler for Sri Lanka in the game. The pacer was troubling batters with his pace but the Sri Lankan captain missed a trick by not asking him to bowl his full overs of quota.

Asked if Lahiru should have been given an extra over, Shreyas said, “I wasn’t really thinking about that and was focussed on myself and at the present – that’s what we always talk about in the team meetings.”

