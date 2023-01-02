SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

2nd Test: Conway hits a ton, New Zealand squander dominant position against Pakistan

Opener Devon Conway struck his fourth career century for New Zealand in the second and final Test against Pakistan here on Monday only for the Black Caps to squander the advantage and end the opening day at 309/6.

Conway scored 122 off 191 balls, hitting 16 boundaries and one six and raised a partnership of 134 runs for the opening wicket with Tom Latham (71) to give New Zealand a great start after electing to bat first. However, from a position of strength at 226-1 at tea, New Zealand slumped to 279-6 before wicketkeeper Tom Blundell (batting on 30) and Ish Sodhi (batting on 11) took the to 309/6 at stumps on Day 1.

Latham and Conway started confidently and attacked leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed early and didn’t let him settle into a rhythm. Latham completed his half-century off 70 balls as New Zealand raced to 100 runs in 24.1 overs. Latham fell soon after, caught before wicket by Naseem Shah for 71.

Former skipper Kane Williamson, who scored a double hundred in the drawn first Test, then joined Conway at the crease and they stayed together for almost 30 overs, taking New Zealand past 200 when Conway departed, caught by keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed off Agha Salman.

Williamson (36) was back in the pavilion within a few minutes with a score at 240/3 and New Zealand, who at tea looked on track to take a dominant position, squandered the opportunity.

New Zealand lost Henry Nicholls (26), Daryl Michell (3) and Michael Bracewell (0) as Pakistan came roaring back leaving the contest tantalizingly poised.

Part-time spinner Agha Salman was the best bowler for Pakistan on the day with 3-55 while seamer Naseem Shah claimed 2-44. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed could manage only one wicket for 101 runs off 24 overs.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 309/6 in 90 overs (Devon Conway 122, Tom Latham 71; Agha Salman 3-55, Naseem Shah 2-44) v Pakistan.

