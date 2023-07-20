INDIA

2nd Test, Day 1: West Indies make stunning comeback, reduce India to 182/4 at Tea

West Indies bowlers made a stunning comeback in the second session and helped their side reduce India to 182/4 at Tea on the opening day of second Test at Queen’s Park Oval, here on Thursday.

India, who were 121 for no loss at lunch, lost four wickets in the second session and could manage to score just 61 runs.

Opener Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal looked virtually unperturbed in the first session and slammed fifties. However, the story was quite different in the second session as four bowlers picked up a wicket apiece to ensure India were in a spot of bother going into tea.

India’s opening stand was broken on 139 after Jaiswal fell after scoring 57 off 74 to Jason Holder, who had been the only bowler looking dangerous in the first session.

Rohit got a beauty from Warrican and fell on 80 off 143 before which Shubman Gill failed to make a mark once again, falling on 10. Virat Kohli, who is making his 500th appearance for India, took 21 balls to get off the mark with a classy shot down the ground.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (8) was dismissed in the last over before tea as West Indies got a shot in their arm

Brief Scores: India 182-4 in 50.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 80, Yashasvi Jaiswal 57) against West Indies

