2nd Test, Day 4: Ashwin, Iyer stitch unbeaten 71-run stand, steer India to series win over Bangladesh

A magnificent unbeaten 71-run partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer took India to a three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

On day four, India were needing 100 runs with six wickets in hand. But Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets in the first hour to leave India in spot of bother at 74/7. The wicket-taking balls from Bangladesh were on straighter deliveries at a pitch which was offering huge assistance to spinners, making life difficult for India.

But Ashwin and Iyer, India’s last-recognised batting pair, defended solidly and then brought out a flurry of boundaries at the end to take the visitors over the line and secure a 2-0 series sweep in a cracking Test match. While Ashwin was unbeaten on 42, Iyer was 29 not out.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 227 in 73.5 overs and 231 in 70.2 overs lost to India 314 in 86.3 overs and 145/7 in 47 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 42 not out, Axar Patel 34; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5/63, Shakib Al Hasan 2/50) by three wickets

