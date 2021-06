New Zealand lost an early wicket after bowling England out for 303 in their first innings on the second day of the second and last Test here on Friday.

Overnight unbeaten batsman Daniel Lawrence went on to score 81 not out (124 balls, 13x4s) — the same score as opener Rory Burns — while his unbeaten partner Mark Wood went on to score 41 (80 balls, 7x4s).

For New Zealand, Pacer Trent Boult bagged four wickets and Matt Henry three.

In reply, New Zealand lost Tom Latham to Stuart Broad in the sixth over of their first innings.

