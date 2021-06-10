England openers Rory Burns (batting 32) and Dominic Sibley (batting 31) saw off the new-ball challenge and took their team to 67 without loss at lunch on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand here at Edgbaston on Thursday.

New Zealand, who made six changes to the playing XI, resting key bowlers Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson to keep them fresh for the World Test Championship final against India that begins on June 18, struggled to make breakthroughs even as they tried all their five bowlers in the first session.

Left-arm seamer Trent Boult, who made a comeback to the side after missing the first Test, bowled nine overs for 18 runs without any success.

Matt Henry and Daryl Mitchell, who were brought in as replacements, shared 10 overs between them but failed to create an impact.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who replaced the injured Mitchell Santner, was miserly in his five overs but also failed to make a breakthrough.

England brought in Olly Stone to replace Ollie Robinson, who has been suspended from Test cricket after some of his old racist and sexist tweets went viral on social media during the first Test.

Brief scores (Lunch, Day 1): England 67/0 in 29 overs (R Burns 32 batting, D Sibley 31 batting) vs New Zealand.

