2nd Test: Kiwis 86 runs away from series win against India (Lunch)

Christchurch, March 2 (IANS) New Zealand progressed on their way to an emphatic 2-0 series win after they bundled out India for mere 124 runs in their second innings on Day Three of the final Test at the Hagley Oval.

Chasing a target of 132, New Zealand openers put the hosts in a commanding position and were 46/0 at Lunch on Monday.

Earlier, starting the day at 90/6, the Indian lower order, unlike that of the Black Caps, failed to show any resistance. The last four batsmen could add just 34 runs.

Overnight batsman Hanuma Vihari was the first one to perish on the third morning as he was sent back after scoring just nine runs by Tim Southee.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, also could stay long and was caught behind after contributing with four runs.

Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah also couldn’t contribute much while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit a couple of boundaries till he fell short of partners.

He stayed unbeaten at 12 as Bumrah was run-out at 4.

For New Zealand, Trent Boult, who had wreaked havoc in the final session of Day Two, was the star performer as he returned with figures of 4/28 from his four overs.

Southee was equally destructive as he picked three wickets while Neil Wagner and Colin de Grandhomme picked up a wicket each.

Later, Tom Latham and Tom Blundell provided the hosts with a solid start to their chase and took the team in a winning position.

With no Shami in their arsenal after he got hit on the shoulder while batting, the Indian pace attack couldn’t create much trouble for the New Zealand openers.

At Lunch break, Latham and Blundell were unbeaten on 16 and 23 with New Zealand needing 86 more runs to complete the series sweep.

Brief scores: India 242 and 124 all out (Cheteshwar Pujara 24; Trent Boult 4/28), New Zealand 235 and 46/0 at Lunch (Tom Blundell 23*,Tom Latham 16*).

–IANS

aak/vin