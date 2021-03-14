Captain Sean Williams was unbeaten on 151 as Rashid Khan’s seven-wicket haul helped Afghanistan dismiss Zimbabwe for 365 on Day 5 of the second Test on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Afghanistan need 108 runs to win the Test and level the two-match series.

Zimbabwe started the second session on 330/8 and Afghanistan took 12 overs to take the last two wickets. Rashid took the last wicket, having bowled as many as 62.5 overs in the innings. Earlier, a partnership of 187 runs between Williams and Donald Tiripano helped Zimbabwe escape an innings defeat and even gave them a chance at drawing the match.

Zimbabwe are chasing a first Test series win since 2011.

Brief scores:

Afghanistan 545/4 declared (Hashmatullah Shahidi 200 not out, Asghar Afghan 164, Ibrahim Zadran 72; Ryan Burl 1/69) vs Zimbabwe 287 & 365 (Sean Williams 151 not out, Donald Tiripano 95; Rashid Khan 7/137)

–IANS

rkm/kr