Police in Australia’s Queensland state on Thursday said that A$4.7 million ($3.2 million) worth of drugs and cash have been seized, following an arrest of 11 people in raids across Brisbane and surrounding areas over the last six months.

According to a statement released by Queensland Police, a special operation was launched to investigate crime syndicates involved in the trafficking of cocaine and methamphetamine (MDMA) throughout Brisbane’s Safe Night Precincts, reports Xinhua news agency.

After the execution of several search warrants, police seized 33 kg of MDMA, 2.3 kg of cocaine, 1.5 kg of crystal ice, and over A$1.8 million in cash.

Officers also seized eight firearms, two vehicles, and drug manufacturing equipment.

Queensland Police added that investigations are continuing with more arrests likely.

