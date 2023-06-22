WORLD

$3.2 mn worth of drugs, cash seized in Aus state

NewsWire
0
0

Police in Australia’s Queensland state on Thursday said that A$4.7 million ($3.2 million) worth of drugs and cash have been seized, following an arrest of 11 people in raids across Brisbane and surrounding areas over the last six months.

According to a statement released by Queensland Police, a special operation was launched to investigate crime syndicates involved in the trafficking of cocaine and methamphetamine (MDMA) throughout Brisbane’s Safe Night Precincts, reports Xinhua news agency.

After the execution of several search warrants, police seized 33 kg of MDMA, 2.3 kg of cocaine, 1.5 kg of crystal ice, and over A$1.8 million in cash.

Officers also seized eight firearms, two vehicles, and drug manufacturing equipment.

Queensland Police added that investigations are continuing with more arrests likely.

20230622-142801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hamas ‘backs’ effort of Egypt, Qatar to end Israeli ‘blockade’ on...

    Morocco rescues 256 illegal immigrants off coast

    Singapore reports 10,244 new Covid-19 cases

    Indian-American dies rescuing son from California beach waters