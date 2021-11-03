The number of people in Uttar Pradesh who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 has crossed the 3.35 crore mark.

With this, the proportion of fully immunised persons in the state crossed 22.3 per cent.

The total number of persons eligible for vaccination in the state is 15.04 crore and the number of people to have taken at least one dose in Uttar Pradesh has reached 9.89 crore.

Health officials have urged people due for the second dose to come forward and take their vaccine in individual and social interest.

They also reiterated the importance of adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in the festive season.

Meanwhile, seven new cases of Covid were confirmed in the past 24 hours, while 10 persons fully recovered in the same duration.

According to the official Covid-19 bulletin, the number of active cases in the state was 102 of which more than 50 per cent were concentrated in just four districts.

