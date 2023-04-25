INDIA

3 Ansarullah Bangla Team cadres arrested in Assam

NewsWire
0
0

Three cadres of Islamic radical outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) were arrested in Assam’s Dhubri district, officials said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police in Dhubri, Aparna Natarajan said that based on specific input, police launched an operation on Sunday night to nab the three cadres identified as Safiqul Islam, Md.Mojahidul Mandol and Md. Badshah Seikh.

“The operation lasted for more than 14 hours and three cadres were nabbed on Monday. Police have been interrogating them for further links to the radical outfit,” she added.

Police noticed money transactions of these three cadres with ABT. They were involved in recruiting youths of Assam to the radical outfit.

“Safiqul Islam was linked with a madrassa in Dhubri’s Panbari area,” Natarajan added.

The police seized electronic gadgets and other objectionable materials from their possession.

In a tweet, Assam DGP G.S. Singh said the arrested cadres were part of an ABT module in Dhubri.

“The ABT is linked to Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and all its manifestations are designated as Terrorist Organisations as per the First Schedule of UAPA 1967.”

20230425-121204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC allows amendment to BCCI constitution – A timeline

    Police fire in air as anti-Agnipath protesters on rampage in Haryana’s...

    IPL 2022: Lucknow restrict Delhi Capitals to 149/3

    Three arrested for issuing fake GST invoices of Rs 611 crore...