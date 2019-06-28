3 armed men rob family at gunpoint in north Delhi

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Three armed assailants allegedly robbed a family at gunpoint while they were parking their car inside their home in north Delhi, police said on Monday.

Policemen present nearby chased the three bike-borne men but they managed to flee and teams have been formed to nab them.

According to the police, Varun Bahl was returning to his residence along with his wife and children on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The complainant has alleged that two masked men took his wallet, containing Rs 19,000 and a gold bracelet. Meanwhile, the third man took away the mobile phone of Varun’s wife, who was still in the car along with her children.

“The footage of a CCTV camera which was installed in the house shows the family entering their residence in their car. After parking the vehicle, as Varun was going to close the main gate, three masked men suddenly appeared and threatened him at gunpoint,” said a senior police officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest), Vijayanta Arya said the victims had not informed the police about the incident immediately.

A patrolling party of Adarsh Nagar police station which was nearby noticed the suspicious movement of the three men and chased them.

The three men allegedly opened fire at the police team which was trying to intercept them.

The three managed to flee and no one was injured in the shooting, police said.

“A case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab them. Further investigation is underway,” said Arya.

–IANS

adv/kr