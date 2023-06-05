Three people were arrested after staff members of a bar in the national capital’s Mangolpuri area got into an argument with on-duty Delhi Police head constables who were recording a video of illegal activities taking place in the establishment, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on June 2.

According to the police, one of the head constables Naveen received inputs that at the bar named ‘Yaaron Da Adda’ near Haryana Maitri Bhawan, Mangolpuri, illicit liquor was being served and obscene dance performances were going on.

“Acting on the inputs, Naveen along with the second head constable Narendra, reached the spot. While, Naveen was recording the video, the bar’s staff members noticed it and tried to snatch the mobile phone from him,” said Harendra Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

“An argument erupted between the police contables and staffers. After watching the CCTV footage, it became apparent that the quarrel took place not on the issue of making payments of bills (as claimed by owner and staffers) but on making the video of illegal activities,” said the DCP.

Naveen and Narender were treated for their injuries while the staff members were treated at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Pitam Pura, Delhi.

“A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Mangolpuri police station and Khushi Ram (46), the owner of the bar and a resident of Rani Bagh, along with Shankar Lal (22) and Farukh (22), both waiters, were arrested,” said the DCP.

The official said that legal action against the bar is also recommended for violation of terms and conditions of the licence for the licensing unit is being approached.

“One head constable, who could not proactively handle the situation, has been sent to district lines,” the official added.

