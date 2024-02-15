3 arrested after pharmacy robbery in Milton, 1 suspect still outstanding

Milton (Feb 15) – Halton police has made three arrests and one suspect is outstanding after a pharmacy robbery in Milton.

On February 15 at around 12:30 pm there was an armed robbery of Bonafide Compounding Pharmacy, located in the area of Britannia Road and Leger Way in Milton. Three suspects entered the pharmacy and stole cash before fleeing the scene in a stolen white Honda CRV driven by a fourth suspect.

Shortly after the robbery, police located the suspect vehicle and there was a collision between a police vehicle and suspect vehicle in the area of Thompson Road and Main Street East. After the collision, all four suspects fled on foot.

There were no injuries as a result of the collision.

Multiple schools in the area were placed in a hold and secure while police searched for the suspects. The search area also included the FirstOntario Arts Centre on Main Street in Milton.

Three suspects were located and arrested by police and a handgun has been recovered by police.

At approximately 2:30 pm, the hold and secure orders were lifted by police.

One suspect is outstanding and anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.