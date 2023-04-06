Three men have been arrested for a planned murder that took place in Oakville last August.

On August 19, 2022, at around 1:00 a.m., Halton police was called to the area of Belt Lane and Littlefield Road in Oakville following numerous reports of suspected gun-shots.

Upon arrival, police found a man and a woman had been shot. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the female victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The suspects had reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle shortly after the shooting.

The male victim was identified as 27- year-old Arman Dhillon of Alberta. Police said the adult female, who was in the company of the deceased victim, survived the shooting but sustained life-altering injuries.

On April 4, Halton police carried out simultaneous search warrant operations at three different locations in the Greater Toronto Area with the assistance of their counterparts in Peel and Hamilton. During this operation, three males were arrested and charged in relation to the murder of Arman Dhillon.

Joseph Richard Whitlock (30) of Pickering, Karn Veer Sandhu (29) of Edmonton, and Kulvir Bhatia (25) of Calgary have each been charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder.

None of the accused were on a form of release for violent crime at the time of the murder.

Police said it was a targeted and planned murder that crossed provincial lines as part of a larger criminal-based conflict.

“This was a terrifying event for the residents of this community. Fortunately, no other persons were injured as a result. The Halton Regional Police Service will relentlessly investigate all acts of gun violence. I would like to thank all those members in the community, both here in Halton and throughout the GTA, who provided information to support this investigation. I would also like to commend a number of specialized units from within the Halton Regional Police Service as well as police services from other provinces who contributed to this significant investigation,” said Halton police Deputy Chief, Jeff Hill.

Due to a publication ban, the Halton police will not able to share any additional details regarding this investigation.

Anyone with information or video of the area is asked to contact the Homicide Unit tip line at 905-825-4776. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.