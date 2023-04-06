COMMUNITY

3 arrested for targeted murder of Alberta man in Oakville last year

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
4

Three men have been arrested for a planned murder that took place in Oakville last August.

On August 19, 2022, at around 1:00 a.m., Halton police was called to the area of Belt Lane and Littlefield Road in Oakville following numerous reports of suspected gun-shots.
Upon arrival, police found a man and a woman had been shot. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the female victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The suspects had reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle shortly after the shooting.

The male victim was identified as 27- year-old Arman Dhillon of Alberta. Police said the adult female, who was in the company of the deceased victim, survived the shooting but sustained life-altering injuries.

On April 4, Halton police carried out simultaneous search warrant operations at three different locations in the Greater Toronto Area with the assistance of their counterparts in Peel and Hamilton. During this operation, three males were arrested and charged in relation to the murder of Arman Dhillon.

Joseph Richard Whitlock (30) of Pickering, Karn Veer Sandhu (29) of Edmonton, and Kulvir Bhatia (25) of Calgary have each been charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder.

None of the accused were on a form of release for violent crime at the time of the murder.

Police said it was a targeted and planned murder that crossed provincial lines as part of a larger criminal-based conflict.

“This was a terrifying event for the residents of this community. Fortunately, no other persons were injured as a result. The Halton Regional Police Service will relentlessly investigate all acts of gun violence. I would like to thank all those members in the community, both here in Halton and throughout the GTA, who provided information to support this investigation. I would also like to commend a number of specialized units from within the Halton Regional Police Service as well as police services from other provinces who contributed to this significant investigation,” said Halton police Deputy Chief, Jeff Hill.

Due to a publication ban, the Halton police will not able to share any additional details regarding this investigation.

Anyone with information or video of the area is asked to contact the Homicide Unit tip line at 905-825-4776. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canada extends curbs on flights from India, Pak

    MiWay resuming regular service to UTM, Humber College and Mississauga high...

    Ontario’s Deputy Premier Christine Elliott not seeking re-election in June

    Ontario to focus on vaccinating at-risk populations and hot spot zones