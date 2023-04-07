Three people have been arrested on the charges of looting two kg gold and Rs four lakh cash at gunpoint from a jewellery shop in Nangloi village in the national capital, police said on Friday.

Outer Delhi DCP Harender Kumar Singh said that the accused, identified as Paramjeet, Nitesh and Abhishek, were arrested from Mundka on Thursday. Around 259 gram gold, Rs 30,000 cash and guns were recovered from their possession, Singh said.

“ACP Arun Kumar Chaudhary and Inspector Praveen Kumar got a tip-off after which a raid was conducted in Mundka area and the accused were arrested,” said Mr Singh.

Accused Nitesh was also wanted in the murder case of one Traffic police constable in Shahbad Dairy area. Their aides Roshan and Rajat and one Shabnam is on the run in the matter.

“The accused took a rented accommodation in Luxmi Park. Shabnam had visited the jewellery shop many times. She and another one did recce,” said a source.

According to information, the incident occurred on April 4, at around 1.30 p.m.

Virender Verma, the owner of the shop, told IANS that he along with his employees Jai Prakash Soni, and Rahul, was dealing with the customers when four masked men entered the shop and threatened them at gun point.

“They asked me to hand over all the valuables and started picking up gold jewellery. One of their aides was standing at entry gate. They took the entire gold and went outside. Soon after this, one of them again entered and took a bag kept at our lockers. I tried to chase them, but they opened fire while fleeing the scene,” said Verma.

The police lodged a case of dacoity and formed several teams. The police said that they were conducting raids to nab the aides of the accused who are on the run.

