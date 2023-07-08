Gurugram: Gurugram police on Saturday arrested three members of jailed Sube Gurjar gang for allegedly threatening a manpower contractor of Ghamroj toll plaza to grab the toll contract.

Police have identified the suspects as Vikram a resident of Gurugram, Rakesh and Nikhil of Jhajjar district, active gang members of Sube Gurjar gang.

Police said that a toll contractor filed a complaint at the Bhondsi police station that on Thursday 5 to 7 individuals arrived in a Scorpio car carrying double-barreled guns and threatened him to vacate the toll plaza by morning and arrange money.

They warned that their men would take over work at the plaza from Friday morning onwards, and if their demands were not met, he would be held responsible for his death.

Based on this incident, a case was registered under relevant sections at Bhondsi Police Station, Gurugram.

Following a complaint the Gurugram police arrested the criminals.

During the initial interrogation, the accused revealed that they carried out the incident on the instructions of gangster Sube Gurjar.

“Vikram, who is closely associated with Sube Gurjar, was assigned the task by their associate Harbir. Vikram, along with his accomplices Rakesh and Nikhil threatened the contractor to grab toll contract and for extortion,” Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.

“All the arrested criminals have criminal records seven individual cases including murder and attempt to murder have been registered against Vikram. An SUV and 2 double-barreled guns used in this incident have been recovered from the possession of the accused. a

They will be produced in the court for further legal proceedings,” Dahiya added.

2023070836038