Three persons were arrested from Bihar in connection with a shootout that took place inside a theatre in Karnataka’s Haveri district which was playing ‘KGF: Chapter 2’in April, police said.

The police stated that the arrested persons supplied the pistol and bullets which were used in the incident. The arrested were identified as Mohammad Samad Alama, Mohammad Asif, and Saheed Chand. All of them belong to the Mirzapur Barada village in Bihar’s Munger district, police said.

The incident of shootout had taken place on April 19 in Shiggaon town’s Rajashree theatre in Haveri. The main accused Manjunath a.k.a Santhosh a.k.a Mallik Patil was arrested on May 20.

The prime accused had fired while watching the super hit movie ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ severely injuring a 27-year-old Vasanth Kumar Shivapura, a resident of Mugali village.

Vasanth Kumar had come to watch the film with his four friends. He was hit by two bullets in the abdomen and thigh. The miscreant had fired three bullets from a pistol.

A quarrel started after the accused put his leg on the seat of the victim. The verbal duel escalated and the culprit, who had also come with his friends, took out his pistol and shot at the victim. The audience had run out of the theatre fearing for their life.

Director General and IGP Praveen Sood has announced a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for the police team for nabbing all the culprits.

