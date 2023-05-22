INDIA

3 arrested in Delhi for stabbing youth

Three men were arrested for stabbing a 25-year-old youth after he scolded a child for playing cricket in Delhi’s Usmanpur area, a police official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Rajnish (34), Brijesh Kashyap (44) and Sonu (18).

The Delhi Police official said that the injured Puneet is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

According to the police, on Sunday at around 8 p.m, Puneet reported that his father was sitting outside the house when he was hit by a ball.

“He scolded the child playing outside. The relatives of the child came out and there were heated arguments between the two groups. Soon the matter escalated into a full blown fight,” the official said.

Puneet was then stabbed by Rajnish, Brijesh and Sonu and sustained injuries on his head, neck and hands.

“All of them are residents of the same street in Usmanpur area. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered and three accused have been arrested,” said the official.

