INDIA

3 arrested in Gurugram for taking loans from banks using fake documents

NewsWire
Three men were arrested for allegedly availing loans of Rs 3-5 lakhs from different banks in Gurugram by using fake and forged documents, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Nitin, Sachin Gupta and Aman Gupta aka Ashu.

Police said one laptop, two colour printers, 15 Aadhaar cards, 24 PAN cards, 10 Sarv Haryana Gramin Bank debit cards, a stamp of the bank, 24 sim cards and copies of the fake documents have been recovered from the men.

According to the police, a joint team of the Haryana Chief Minister’s Flying Squad and crime branch in Palam Vihar conducted a raid at the Shyam Communications and Electronics located in Gandhi Colony of Gurugram where the alleged fraud was being run.

The three accused have said that they used to avail SIM cards based on the fake documents and availed loans of Rs 3 to 5 lakhs from different banks including the Sarv Haryana Gramin Bank debit card.

“The culprits were running the alleged scam for the past year. The accused used to pay only 2-3 instalments of the loan and thereafter didn’t pay the loan. They have taken several loans based on such tactic,” said an investigating official.

However, the police are probing the matter to know about the involvement of other people who helped them in the loan process.

