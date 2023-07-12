Karnataka Police said on Wednesday that three people have been arrested in connection with the double murder case of an MD and CEO of a Bengaluru-based tech firm.

The victims — MD Phanindra Subramanya and CEO Vinu Kumar of Aeronics Media Private Company — were hacked to death in the city’s Amrutalli locality in broad daylight on Tuesday.

The victims were attacked with a sword and died on the spot.

The accused, identified as J. Felix, Vinay Reddy and Shivu, were arrested near Kunigal town in Tumakuru district, the police said.

The accused told the police that Phanindra always humiliated Felix and sacked him from the job.

Felix nursed a grudge against him and decided to kill Phanindra, following which the two other accused joined him to commit the crime.

According to the police, the accused did not intend on killing Vinu Kumar, but when he came to the rescue of Phanindra. he was also hacked to death.

Five teams were constituted to arrest the trio.

