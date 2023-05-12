In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, out of the total 182 MLAs, BJP’s three legislators spent the maximum from the poll expenditure limit, according to a report of the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Gujarat Election Watch.

In its report, the ADR said that out of 182 MLAs analysed, BJP MLA from Nizar (ST constituency) Dr Jayrambhai Chemabhai Gamit spent Rs 38.65 lakh out of Rs 40 lakh limit. He spent 97 per cent of the total poll expenditure limit.

BJP MLA from Kalok in the Gandhinagar Assembly seat Thakor Laxmanji Punaji (Bakaji) spent Rs 37.78 lakh out of the 40 lakh limit, which is 94 per cent of the total expenditure limity. He was followed by another BJP MLA from the Dholka Assembly seat, Kiritsinh Sardarsang Dabhi, who spent Rs 36.09 lakh out of Rs 40 lakh limit, which is 90 per cent of the total limit.

However, one MLA each from the Samajwadi Party, Congress and the debutant AAP, spent the least amount in the Gujarat Assembly polls.

The report said that SP’s MLA from the Kutiyana Assembly seat, Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai Jadeja spent Rs 6.87 lakh out of the Rs 40 lakh total expenditure limit. He only spent 17 per cent of the total expenditure. He was followed by Amit Chavda of the Congress, who won from the Anklav Assembly seat. Chavda spent Rs 9.28 out of Rs 40 lakh, which is 23 per cent of the total expenditure limit.

AAP MLA from Botad, Makwana Umeshbhai Naranbhai spent Rs 9.64 lakh, which is 24 per cent of the total expenditure limit.

The report is based on the election expenditure statements submitted after the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 for the newly elected MLAs. The expenditure limit for the MLAs during the Gujarat Assembly election was Rs 40 lakh.

In the Assembly polls held in November-December last year, the BJP won 156 out of 182 seats, while the Congress was reduced to 17 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that made its debut with a high-decibel campaign won five seats. Independents won three seats and the Samajwadi Party picked up one.

