The Unjha police have booked three persons for sexually assaulting a mentally challenged youth.

The incident was reported to the police station on Sunday evening.

The assault was reported to have happened on Saturday when the victim was out in the evening grazing goats.

The 21-year-old suffering from intellectual disability has been living with his family in North Gujarat’s Lakshmipura village. Not being financially sound, the family could not afford to put him in any special skill school. Since his childhood the youth was helping his family in the domestic chorus, as stated by the family member in the police complaint with the Unjha police station of Mehsana district.

Inspector K.J. Patel said that the victim will be taken for the medical examination though he was sexually abused on Saturday. Family members learned about the incident on Sunday and have lodged the complaint. All three accused are from the same village, but have fled the village.

In the complaint it was further stated that on Saturday Abhinav had taken goats for grazing, when three accused — Amrut Devpujak, Sanjay Devipujak and Pintu Devipujak –threatened the victim and took him to canal, which has dried up. They in turns had unnatural sex with him, after which they threatened to kill him and harm his family members if he told anyone about the incident. Next day, after looking at his health condition, the male family members coaxed him to speak and he narrated the entire incident to them.

