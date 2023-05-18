INDIA

3 booked in J&K under PSA for anti-national activities

Acting tough against anti-national elements, the police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district booked three persons under Public Safety Act (PSA) for anti-national activities after obtaining formal detention orders, an official said on Thursday.

The three individuals, identified as Tawseef Ahmad Parray a.k.a. Gasha, a resident of Andergam Pattan, Ghulam Mohammad Lone a.k.a. Gulla, resident of Lachipora Uri and Shahzad Ahmad Malik a.k.a. Shad Ponz, resident of Singhpora Pattan, have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Bhalwal, Jammu.

“Pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against these persons for their involvement in anti-national activities. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their ways,” the police said.

“Consistent action of police against the criminals should reassure the community members that police are making all efforts to treat the anti-national elements in accordance to the law.”

