Peel police have arrested three teens from Brampton for a series of armed currency exchange robberies in the region.

Between March 2 and March 9, the three young males robbed six currency exchange locations in the Peel Region at gunpoint and escaped in a stolen vehicle, according to a police report. Fortunately there were no physical injuries sustained by the victims.

On March 9, following a brazen armed robbery at a currency exchange shop in Brampton, police intercepted the suspects and a high-risk vehicle stop was conducted. The three individuals were arrested and a loaded .40 calibre handgun was recovered. Investigators said multiple search warrants were also executed on related residences where further evidentiary items were seized.

The three suspects — two 17-year-old males and a 16-year-old male — all from Brampton, have been charged with several Criminal Code Offences including robbery and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation and investigators anticipate they may lay further charges.

A general provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (Y.C.J.A.) prohibits the release of the name of a Young Person, and, therefore, the identity of the Young Persons charged in this investigation is protected.

“Incredible work and coordination by our Robbery investigators and Tactical Unit in order to apprehend these culprits in the act of committing another violent incident. Thanks to the unwavering dedication of our members, the community is a safer place with another firearm taken off the streets and those responsible before the courts”. said A/Superintendent Sean Brennan of Financial Crime Services

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.