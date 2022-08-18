INDIA

3 CISF commandos dismissed for lapse in security at NSA’s residence

NewsWire
0
0

Three CISF commandos were dismissed from the service for the lapse in the security of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in February.

According to sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on February 16, a man attempted to drive his SUV into the Doval’s residence in Delhi. The man was intercepted outside the NSA’s house and was arrested at that time.

The matter was considered as a lapse in the NSA’s security of Ajit Doval and three CISF commandos have now been dismissed. These three commandos were posted in security at Ajit Doval’s residence at the time of the incident.

According to sources, the CISF had submitted a report to the MHA, in which it was said that the commandos deployed in security should have understood that it could be a “Fidayeen” attack, but the response was not shown in that way. “This is the reason why action against the three commandos was recommended.”

Doval, who has got Z+ category security, have more than 50 personnel deployed for his security.

20220818-063402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akhilesh on a journey to nowhere, RLD grinds to a halt

    FIR against elderly person in Bihar for taking 12 Covid vax...

    Dusted, rusted approach of vote bank is no longer working, says...

    Star sensible, smartest bidder; digital bid by Viacom18 over-exuberant: Harish Thawani