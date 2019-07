Panaji, July 13 (IANS) Congress rebels Chandrakant Kavlekar, Jennifer Monserrate and Filipe Nery Rodrigues were sworn in as Ministers in the Goa Cabinet on Saturday.

Kavlekar, a former leader of Opposition, is likely to be appointed as the deputy chief minister.

The lone BJP minister to be sworn-in is Michael Lobo, who resigned as Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly earlier in the day.

–IANS

maya/pgh/rtp