INDIA

3 cops dismissed in Kanpur for robbing 50kg silver

NewsWire
0
0

Three policemen have been dismissed in Kanpur for their alleged involvement in robbing 50 kg silver from a jeweller.

The incident took place when the jeweller was travelling in his car from Banda to Auraiyya on the Bundelkhand Expressway.

Inspector general of police, Kanpur range, Prashant Kumar, terminated the services of inspector Ajay Pal Katheria, who was SHO Bhognipur at time of his arrest in this case, and sub-inspector Chintan Kaushik.

Meanwhile, SP Kanpur Dehat BBTGS Murthy dismissed head constable Ram Shankar Yadav.

“All the three have been sacked for their discreditable conduct,” said IGP Kumar.

The three policemen, along with three other accused, were arrested last week for robbing jeweller Manish Soni, who was traveling with 50 kg of silver.

The police had recovered 30 kg of looted silver from SI Kaushik. Incidentally, the inspector was due for promotion to by next month, said officials.

The drive to eradicate corrupt and criminal elements from the police force would continue, said officials.

20230614-083801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The Cigar Smoking World Championship is happening in India

    DSGMC elections records 39% turnout, results on Aug 25

    Palaniswami urges TN govt to provide free data to students

    Woman, mother-in-law cheated on pretext of getting free LPG cylinder