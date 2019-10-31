3 cops injured in firing by miscreants in Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 2 (IANS) Three police personnel including a sub-inspector were injured while chasing miscreants who fired at them in a village in West Bengal’s 24 North Parganas district, a police officer said on Saturday.

All three injured – sub-inspector Arindam Haldar, village police volunteer Biswajit Maity and civic volunteer Babusona Sinha – are now admitted in a Kolkata hospital.

The incident occurred around 11.30 p.m. on Friday night at Khulna village, about five kilometres from Sandeshkhali police station.

–IANS

ssp/kr