INDIA

3 cops suspended in Odisha for submitting fake fuel bills

NewsWire
0
0

Three constables working in the motor vehicle section in Sambalpur district of Odisha have been suspended for allegedly submitting fake fuel bills to the government, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the three constables have been attached to the motor vehicle sanction of Sambalpur district to look after vehicles hired for panchayat election duty. They have allegedly submitted fake bills claiming more than the actual travelled distance.

“It seems that they have submitted the bills without verifying those properly. We have found discrepancies in distance travelled and fuel bills submitted. So, we have suspended them,” said Battula Gangadhar, SP, Sambalpur.

“We will conduct an inquiry to find out whether they have done it intentionally or not,” he said.

The panchayat election was held in the state in five phases in February.

20220419-200201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana corporator’s husband arrested in rape case

    Vijayan a ‘gangster’, says son of CM’s political mentor

    India simplifies process for re-issue of OCI Cards

    Uproar in Bihar Assembly over allegations against Minister